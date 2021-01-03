Rams clinch postseason berth with 18-7 victory over Cardinals

Getty Images

The Rams were without their starting quarterback, one of their top receivers, and one of their top defensive linemen on Sunday.

They still defeated the Cardinals to clinch a postseason berth.

Los Angeles beat the Arizona 18-7 on Sunday to finish with a 10-6 record. The Rams have reached the postseason in three of Sean McVay’s first four seasons as head coach.

Playing his first NFL game, quarterback John Wolford threw an interception on his first pass. But Wake Forest product settled down from there, finishing the game 22-of-38 passing for 231 yards. He was also Los Angeles’ leading rusher with 56 yards on six carries.

Arizona took advantage of that early interception with a touchdown on the short field. But that was all the visitors’ offense could muster.

Kyler Murray left the game after the Cardinals’ first series with an ankle injury and didn’t return until the fourth quarter. Though Murray drove Arizona into L.A. territory, the Rams blocked the Cardinals’ field goal.

Murray finished 8-of-11 passing for 87 yards, plus two carries for three yards. His backup, Chris Streveler, was 11-of-16 passing for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Rams scored nine points on defense by drawing a holding penalty in the end zone and Troy Hill‘s pick six late in the second quarter.

Matt Gay drilled two field goals in the second half to give L.A. the winning margin.

With the win, the Rams are the NFC’s No. 6 seed and will go back to Seattle to take on the No. 3 Seahawks next week. The two teams played at the same stadium in Week 16, with the Seahawks winning 20-9.

With the loss, the Cardinals finish 8-8 and were eliminated from the postseason.