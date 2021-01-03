Rams get a safety after Cam Akers fumble, trail 7-5

Getty Images

The Rams have struggled in the red zone so far, but they’ve at least scored on defense.

Los Angeles had to settle for a field goal after reaching the Arizona one-yard line when the offense committed a pair of false start penalties. That meant a 16-play drive resulted in just three points.

Then in the second quarter, running back Cam Akers fumbled on the one-yard line as he was trying to score. Isaiah Simmons forced the fumble, which was recovered by Byron Murphy.

But Arizona couldn’t take advantage of its extra possession, as guard Justin Pugh was flagged for holding in the end zone. That gave the Rams two points and the ball.

Los Angeles still trails 7-5 with 2:59 in the second quarter after the offense couldn’t get anything going following the free kick.

Quarterback Chris Streveler has remained in the game for Arizona after Kyler Murray injured his ankle on the first drive.