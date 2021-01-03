Ravens expect to have Gus Edwards against Bengals

Getty Images

The Ravens will make the playoffs if they beat the Bengals and running back Gus Edwards should be part of that effort.

According to multiple reports, Edwards is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. He was listed as questionable with a back injury on Friday.

Edwards has 132 carries for 663 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He and J.K. Dobbins have handled backfield duties with Mark Ingram phased out of the lineup in recent weeks.

The Ravens had 10 players listed as questionable in all. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that at least two more of them — defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) — are expected to join Edwards in the lineup.