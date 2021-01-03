Ravens have 161 rushing yards, lead Bengals 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

If the Ravens win, they’ll be in the postseason. So far, they’ve had little trouble with the Bengals and lead 17-3 at halftime.

The Ravens did not punt in the first half, scoring on three of their first four possessions. The only time they didn’t was Lamar Jackson‘s ninth interception of the year, which came off a tipped pass. But the giveaway did no damage, as the Bengals went three-and-out.

Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin and then an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in the second quarter to go up 17-0.

Baltimore ran 41 plays to Cincinnati’s 16 in the first half. The Ravens converted 7-of-10 third downs and rushed for 161 yards through 30 minutes.

Jackson is 7-of-14 passing for 97 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He also has 46 yards rushing on seven carries. J.K. Dobbins has 45 yards on eight carries and Gus Edwards has nine rushes for 41 yards.

The Bengals didn’t even have a first down until there was about 3:30 left in the second quarter, going three-and-out on their first three possessions. They lost wide receiver Tee Higgins to a hamstring injury early in the contest and he has not returned.

The Bengals get the ball to start the 30 minutes of their season.