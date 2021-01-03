Ravens rush for 404 yards, clinch playoff berth with 38-3 win over Bengals

Getty Images

The Ravens rushed for 404 yards on Sunday, demolishing the Bengals 38-3 to clinch a playoff berth.

Baltimore was in total control from start to finish, winning time of possession 40:31 to 19:29. The club had 525 total yards, averaging 7.2 yards per play. The Ravens’ 404 yards rushing were the most in a game since 1950.

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins led the charge with 160 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Lamar Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history with multiple seasons of 1,000 yards rushing. He needed 92 yards to get there and ended up with 97.

Jackson ended the day 10-of-18 passing for 113 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was taken out of the game to start the fourth quarter with Baltimore up by 35.

Cincinnati was listless offensively and defensively throughout the contest. Quarterback Brandon Allen was 6-of-21 passing for 48 yards with a pair of interceptions. Tee Higgins had to exit with a hamstring injury and finished one-catch short of tying Cris Collinsworth’s rookie franchise record.

With the Browns winning and the Bills up big on the Dolphins, the Ravens will take on the winner of the AFC South next week as the No. 5 seed — either Tennessee or Indianapolis.