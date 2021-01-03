Ravens rush for 404 yards, clinch playoff berth with 38-3 win over Bengals

January 3, 2021
The Ravens rushed for 404 yards on Sunday, demolishing the Bengals 38-3 to clinch a playoff berth.

Baltimore was in total control from start to finish, winning time of possession 40:31 to 19:29. The club had 525 total yards, averaging 7.2 yards per play. The Ravens’ 404 yards rushing were the most in a game since 1950.

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins led the charge with 160 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Lamar Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history with multiple seasons of 1,000 yards rushing. He needed 92 yards to get there and ended up with 97.

Jackson ended the day 10-of-18 passing for 113 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He was taken out of the game to start the fourth quarter with Baltimore up by 35.

Cincinnati was listless offensively and defensively throughout the contest. Quarterback Brandon Allen was 6-of-21 passing for 48 yards with a pair of interceptions. Tee Higgins had to exit with a hamstring injury and finished one-catch short of tying Cris Collinsworth’s rookie franchise record.

With the Browns winning and the Bills up big on the Dolphins, the Ravens will take on the winner of the AFC South next week as the No. 5 seed — either Tennessee or Indianapolis.

  1. Won’t work going forward it’s playoff time, and we all know what happens to Lamar come playoff time don’t we? Yea he disappears

  2. Ravens are going to be a tough team to beat in the playoffs. Playing their best football on offense and defense and peaking at the right time.

  3. Nice stats but the Ravens will be exposed early in the playoffs. Build an early lead, shut down the run and let Mike Vick 2.0 throw/play catch up.

  5. Won’t work going forward it’s playoff time, and we all know what happens to Lamar come playoff time don’t we? Yea he disappears

    —————-

    His rookie year, he got demolished by the Chargers. Last year against the Titans, he was literally the only Raven that played solid football. Go watch the game. He didn’t have an MVP game, but he was the single player that even seemed to be trying.

    So no, he doesn’t disappear. Let’s hope his team does their jobs.

  6. Let’s not get carried away on demolishing teams that have been on vacation for weeks. The last semi competent team they played was the browns and it wasn’t so easy. I expect them to be better then the last couple of years but let’s wait and see.

  7. Watch out for this team. They are getting hot at the right time. People think it is the Bills but the Ravens are the team to watch in these playoffs.

  8. “Let’s not get carried away on demolishing teams that have been on vacation for weeks.”

    —————–

    Why do people get upset or annoyed when people compliment a team that demolishes bad teams? Shouldn’t a good team do that? Or should they be playing it closer or losing to those teams? Maybe it’s just me, but I expect good teams to devastate bad teams, and that is a sign they are good when they consistently beat those types of teams by 2-5 touchdowns…

  9. Aspirean: umm, no, Lamar single-handedly lost the game last year against the Titans. Three turnovers and his inability to throw the ball cost you the game. But I’m sure you’re one of those people who says “he threw for almost 400 yards” or whatever the total was. He played great when the game was over and he padded his stats in yet another bad playoff loss.

  10. Should you receive high praise for doing what is expected of you? Hey good job a win is a win. I just said let’s not get carried away.

  11. Aspirean: umm, no, Lamar single-handedly lost the game last year against the Titans.

    ————–

    Objectively wrong from someone who I’ve seen trolling this board since at least 2018, searching for every forum post that mentions Lamar Jackson, and shouting into the void about how bad he is. Even in Week 17 of 2019 when he was destined for the MVP, you were trolling. One quote of yours around that time, paraphrasing, said that he is one of the worst QB’s in NFL history. Excuse us if anyone who has seen your posts thinks you aren’t a reliable source of objectivity.

    (Also, anyone on Earth can go watch replays of the games, and check the stat lines that prove me right)

  13. If it weren’t for COVID the Ravens would have a 13 win season easily. And say what you want about our recent opponents. The Giants had a top 10 defense and we ran all over them. This team if firing on all cylinders right now. Go Ravens!!!!

