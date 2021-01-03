Ravens take 24-3 lead over Bengals

Getty Images

It looks all but over in Cincinnati.

The Ravens lead 24-3 over the Bengals after scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the second half. Running back J.K. Dobbins took in the TD with a four-yard carry for the eighth rushing touchdown of his rookie campaign.

With 90 yards on 10 carries, quarterback Lamar Jackson is just two yards away from becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of 1,000 yards rushing.

Cincinnati’s defense has provided little resistance, as Baltimore is averaging 7.2 yards per play.

If Baltimore wins, the club clinches a playoff berth.