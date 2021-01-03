Report: Patriots, Cam Newton are expected to part ways

Getty Images

It’s looking like the Cam Newton experiment in New England will be one and done.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that the Patriots and the 2015 NFL MVP are expected to part ways this offseason.

Newton will become a free agent, and he’ll be available to go wherever he wants to go. He was in the same boat a year ago, but he got to market late when the Panthers delayed releasing him until after exploring all trade options. The health issue also caused teams to be leery, combined with the inability of teams to fully and completely evaluate his foot, his ankle, and his shoulder.

This year, he gets a straight shot at the open market — but there are real questions about his current skills and abilities. He has five touchdown passes this season. During his MVP campaign, he threw for five touchdown passes in three different games.

For the Patriots, it means finding another starting quarterback. Whether that’s Jarrett Stidham or a veteran or a rookie remains to be seen.

Newton will exit with $3.7 million for one season of work. It’s far from market value, but it was the best deal he could find last year. This time around, he’ll have a better chance to get a much better deal.