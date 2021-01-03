Sam Sloman’s FG off upright on last play wins AFC South title for Titans

Getty Images

Derrick Henry did the heavy lifting, but it was A.J. Brown who made the play of the day to save the AFC South title for Titans.

Brown’s 52-yard catch to the Houston 23 with 10 seconds left set up the Titans to win the game on the final play. Sam Sloman pushed the 37-yard field goal try. It hit the right upright but went through.

The Titans won 41-38, winning the division title over the Colts in dramatic fashion.

It took everything the Colts had, though, in the most entertaining game of Sunday. The teams scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, including 13 in the final 1:42.

The Texans took their first lead, 35-31, with 10:14 to play on a 7-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Pharaoh Brown.

The Titans answered with a 19-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:32 off the clock. Ryan Tannehill scored on a 5-yard run, which came two snaps after a questionable illegal formation penalty on Marshall Newhouse overturned a 1-yard Tannehill touchdown run.

It gave the Titans a three-point lead with 1:42 left.

The Texans, who had 457 yards, answered with an eight play, 58-yard drive that took only 1:24. Watson overcame a sack by Jack Crawford with 42 seconds left with a 29-yard pass to Keke Coutee that set up the field goal.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed an extra point earlier in the game but made field goals of 24, 43 and 28, kicked a 51-yarder that tied the game with 18 seconds left.

It was 18 seconds too much for the Texans Defense.

Henry went over 200 yards for the day and 2,000 for the season, only the eighth running back to eclipse that mark. Henry had 34 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans had 492 yards, with Tannehill rushing for 38 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 216 yards and another score.

Watson and Brandin Cooks were just as brilliant for the Texans. Watson completed 28 of 39 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Cooks went over 1,000 yards for the season with 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly had a third.