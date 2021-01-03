Seahawks defeat 49ers, end up as No. 3 seed in NFC

Getty Images

The Seahawks entered Sunday with an outside shot at securing home-field advantage as the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

They didn’t any of the help they needed, but they still defeated the 49ers 26-23 and will be the No. 3 seed entering the postseason.

The 49ers led 16-6 entering the fourth quarter, but then Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett got hot. After setting a new single-season franchise record for receptions, Lockett caught a six-yard touchdown to narrow San Francisco’s lead. Then he caught a four-yard TD with 2:20 to go, putting Seattle up 19-16.

On San Francisco’s ensuing drive, defensive end Benson Mayowa strip sacked C.J. Beathard and defensive end Rasheem Green was there to fall on it. Running back Alex Collins the ball in the box with an eight-yard touchdown to give Seattle 26.

The 49ers scored a response touchdown with 23 seconds left, but didn’t recover the onside kick.

Wilson finished 20-of-36 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns. Lockett had 12 receptions for 90 yards, catching those two TDs.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf also set a single-season franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving, after making three catches for 21 yards.

But the Seahawks may have lost safety Jamal Adams. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and did not re-enter the game. He was shown on the Fox broadcast slamming his helmet in frustration.

As the No. 3 seed, the Seahawks will host the No. 6 Rams next week for the first round of the playoffs.