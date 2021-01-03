Seahawks defeat 49ers, end up as No. 3 seed in NFC

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 3, 2021, 7:45 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
The Seahawks entered Sunday with an outside shot at securing home-field advantage as the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

They didn’t any of the help they needed, but they still defeated the 49ers 26-23 and will be the No. 3 seed entering the postseason.

The 49ers led 16-6 entering the fourth quarter, but then Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett got hot. After setting a new single-season franchise record for receptions, Lockett caught a six-yard touchdown to narrow San Francisco’s lead. Then he caught a four-yard TD with 2:20 to go, putting Seattle up 19-16.

On San Francisco’s ensuing drive, defensive end Benson Mayowa strip sacked C.J. Beathard and defensive end Rasheem Green was there to fall on it. Running back Alex Collins the ball in the box with an eight-yard touchdown to give Seattle 26.

The 49ers scored a response touchdown with 23 seconds left, but didn’t recover the onside kick.

Wilson finished 20-of-36 passing for 181 yards with two touchdowns. Lockett had 12 receptions for 90 yards, catching those two TDs.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf also set a single-season franchise record with 1,303 yards receiving, after making three catches for 21 yards.

But the Seahawks may have lost safety Jamal Adams. He suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and did not re-enter the game. He was shown on the Fox broadcast slamming his helmet in frustration.

As the No. 3 seed, the Seahawks will host the No. 6 Rams next week for the first round of the playoffs.

12 responses to “Seahawks defeat 49ers, end up as No. 3 seed in NFC

  1. I loved it in the playoffs last year when the Packers earned the game winning 1st down and Carroll threw a tantrum like a 2 year old whose mom wouldn’t buy him candy.

  2. Well that concludes a season to forget.

    This game could have been won numerous times by the Niners but when your offense is driven by a 3rd string QB against a division winning playoff team “you’re gonna have a BAD TIME”.

    Oh well, we can now use our high draft pick to secure a lock down Corner and OL. Till next season Faithful.

    GO NINERS

  3. They’re gonna choke against the Rams, worst possible match up for Cheaty Petey and the gang

  5. weren’t goign anywhere, glad of a higher pick.

    And this season has shown what a great coach Shanahan is.

  6. won by three points against an injury ravaged squad who have the most unfortunate season in the NFL.

    Well done Seahawks, enjoy your “victory” 🙂

  8. thebirdofprey says:
    49ers are the NFC West basement dwellers. Facts.

    Due to all the injuries the 49ers had what did you expect? They will return their core next season healthy, they will have the #12 pick in the draft and they will get a 4th place schedule. Next year the playoffs are a given.

    Your Seahawks will get eliminated by the Rams next week, you will have no 1st round pick this year, you’re about $28 million over the cap next year, you will have to spend a boatload of money next year to bring back Jamal Adams and you’re going to get a first place schedule. Good luck trying to get to 500 next season! Facts!

  9. Censorship doesn’t change minds says:
    January 3, 2021 at 7:57 pm
    They’re gonna choke against the Rams, worst possible match up for Cheaty Petey and the gang.
    ————————
    Ya, boy the Rams sure blew out the Hawks the last time they played huh?….lol…..

    Go Hawks

  10. maallove says:
    January 3, 2021 at 8:40 pm
    thebirdofprey says:
    49ers are the NFC West basement dwellers. Facts.

    Due to all the injuries the 49ers had what did you expect? They will return their core next season healthy, they will have the #12 pick in the draft and they will get a 4th place schedule. Next year the playoffs are a given.

    Your Seahawks will get eliminated by the Rams next week, you will have no 1st round pick this year, you’re about $28 million over the cap next year, you will have to spend a boatload of money next year to bring back Jamal Adams and you’re going to get a first place schedule. Good luck trying to get to 500 next season! Facts!
    ———–
    Your season is Over. FACT!

  11. Seahawks offense has issues. Wilson is missing deep throws, seems to be a dis-connect. Carson spends as much time on the sidelines than in the game. OL has pass pro issues. When Wilson went into scramble mode at the end things worked. They seem bi-polar.

  12. Answer me this question Seahawks fans. For you guys to win the championship this year, you will have to beat a 10-6 Rams team, a 12-4 Saints team, a 13-3 Packers team and a 14-2 Chiefs team. After scoring just 6 points thru 3 quarters against an injury ravaged 6-10 49ers team….DO YOU ACTUALLY THAT YOU’RE GOING TO PULL THIS OFF???? Ha ha ha….all the winning you did this season, for what? If you don’t get another ring…it won’t mean a thing!!!!

