Seahawks got David Moore a $100,000 bonus with last-minute throw

The Seahawks recovered a 49ers onside kick with 22 seconds remaining today, sealing a 26-23 win. But then they did something strange: They didn’t kneel down to run out the clock. Instead, the Seahawks’ offense took the field and Russell Wilson threw a short pass to receiver David Moore. Only after that play did Wilson kneel down to end the game.

So what were the Seahawks doing? Wilson revealed afterward that Moore had a contract incentive that would pay him $100,000 if he ended this season with 35 catches, and that catch was Moore’s 35th of the season.

“We called that play because David had $100,000 if he gets that catch,” Wilson said. “It’s a blessing to be able to help his family, his daughter, so it was part of the game we wanted to get him that catch, so we were able to dial that up for him, that last play.”

It was a big moment for Moore, who has a base salary of $825,000 this season. An extra $100,000 means a lot to him, and now he can go to the playoffs and earn a little more.