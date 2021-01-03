Seahawks lead 49ers 6-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Seahawks and 49ers have been engaged in a defensive battle in the desert, and Seattle is up 6-3 at halftime.

Seattle needs to win in order to stay alive in the chase for the No. 1 seed. But with Aaron Rodgers starting 10-of-10 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns, it looks like Green Bay will clinch the conference’s only bye.

San Francisco’s defense has limited Seattle’s offense to just 106 yards on 32 plays. Jason Myers kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 30-yarder early in the second to give Seattle its six points.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is 11-of-19 passing for 101 yards, but the Seahawks have just 27 yards rushing. The 49ers have sacked Wilson twice, including one for an 11-yard loss at the end of the half.

San Francisco’s C.J. Beathard completed the longest pass of the first half late in the second quarter, a 45-yard pass to Richie James. That set up Tristan Vizcaino’s 36-yard field goal to make the score 6-3.

The 49ers had just three first downs in the half.