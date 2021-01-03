Seattle takes lead on Tyler Lockett’s 100th catch

Getty Images

It probably won’t get them the No. 1 seed, but the Seahawks have taken the lead over the 49ers.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught a four-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 left to give Seattle a 19-16 lead. It was Locket’s 100th catch of the season.

Lockett also caught a six-yard touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to four points.

Lockett has 12 receptions for 90 yards with a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s game.

If the current scores hold, Seattle will host the Rams as the No. 3 seed in next week’s wild card round.