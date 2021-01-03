Steelers-Browns game is the only potential Week 17 glitch

Getty Images

The NFL definitely will have played 255 games in the 2020 regular season when the clock strikes midnight. The final number likely will be 256.

For now, though, the Steelers-Browns game is in a vague state of limbo. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Sunday morning testing is happening. So far, there have been no positive results. A clear answer is expected soon.

The Browns have seven players on the COVID-19 reserve list, and they’ll be missing three coaches. The league has concluded that the underlying infections resulted from community spread and not an outbreak within the facility.

Even as players and coaches continue to catch the virus away from the facility, the league has successfully avoided another outbreak. For the season, it had only two: Tennessee in late September, and Baltimore in late November.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m. ET: It’s all clear for the Browns. Game on.