Sterling Shepard’s two touchdowns have Giants up 13-3

The Cowboys have 29 yards and are averaging 1.5 yards per play. The Giants have 13 points.

New York leads Dallas 13-3 on two touchdowns by Sterling Shepard midway through the second quarter. Graham Gano missed an extra point after the team’s first touchdown.

Shepard’s touchdowns have covered 23 and 10 yards. The first was a run, and the second a touchdown catch from Daniel Jones.

Shepard has two runs for 24 yards and two catches for 31 yards.

The Cowboys’ only points came after a Jones fumble as he was trying to get Wayne Gallman the handoff. The six-play, 7-yard drive led to a 38-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.