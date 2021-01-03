Tee Higgins questionable to return with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins is questionable to return to Cincinnati’s season finale against Baltimore with a hamstring injury.

Higgins caught a short pass and darted up the field, but pulled up and immediately grabbed his hamstring as he went down after gaining 41 yards. To add insult to injury, the play didn’t count because Mike Thomas committed offensive pass interference.

Higgins has been dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the season. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, Higgins is sitting on the bench without necessarily doing much to keep warm.

Higgins entered Sunday’s game with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.