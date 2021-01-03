Tee Higgins ruled out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Tee Higgins‘ rookie season has come to an end.

The wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the the first half and has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Higgins has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his first year in the league. He pulled up after making a catch and run for 41 yards in the first quarter. But the play didn’t end up counting due to Mike Thomas‘ offensive pass interference penalty.

Higgins ends his rookie campaign with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns.