Titans place Teair Tart on COVID-19; Laremy Tunsil inactive for Texans

Getty Images

The Titans placed defensive lineman Teair Tart on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. Tart played seven games this season with his only start coming last week.

He has five tackles and a pass breakup.

The Titans’ inactives are running back Senorise Perry, defensive back Chris Jackson, cornerback Kareem Orr, running back D'Onta Foreman and outside linebackker Derick Roberson (hamstring).

The Texans won’t have left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was doubtful with an ankle injury.

The Texans’ other inactives are defensive back Phillip Gaines (knee), running back Duke Johnson (neck), defensive back Geno Stone, receiver Damion Ratley and quarterback Josh McCown.