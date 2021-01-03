Tom Brady throws 37th touchdown of the season as Bucs take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are playing their starters, trying to win to get the fifth seed and a trip to the NFC East winner.

They are off to a good start.

Tom Brady threw his fifth touchdown in five quarters and 37th of the season. That is the third most of his career.

Brady went 3-for-3 for 52 yards on the opening drive.

The touchdown went for 29 yards to Chris Godwin.

It marks the second week in a row the Bucs have taken the ball and opened with a touchdown drive.

Mike Evans, who entered with 960 yards, had one catch for 12 yards on the first possession.