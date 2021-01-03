Troy Hill’s pick six gives Rams 12-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Rams don’t have their starting quarterback and a pair of key contributors, but their defense has given them a 12-7 halftime lead.

Cornerback Troy Hill intercepted Arizona backup quarterback Chris Streveler‘s errant pass late in the second quarter and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown. It was Hill’s second pick six of the season, the other also coming against Arizona.

The Rams have scored nine points from their defense in Sunday’s contest, as a Cardinals offensive holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a safety midway through the second quarter.

Arizona has been playing without its starting quarterback for much of the game, too. Kyler Murray exited with an ankle injury after getting sacked on the game’s first series. Murray has been shown getting taped on the sideline, but has yet to return to the contest. Chris Streveler is 5-of-9 for 24 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also has 12 rushing yards.

DeAndre Hopkins has two catches on six targets for seven yards.

Making his first start, John Wolford is 13-of-23 passing for 123 yards, plus five carries for 47 yards. His first pass of the game was intercepted.

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Bears loss. The Packers currently lead the Bears 21-13 at halftime. Arizona will only clinch a playoff berth win a win.

Los Angeles has not lost a game when leading at halftime since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017.