Washington scores on opening possession for the first time this season

Terry McLaurin is back and Washington has an early lead on Sunday Night Football.
After missing last week’s game with an ankle injury, McLaurin capped Washington’s first drive with a five-yard touchdown catch.
Until that play, the Football Team hadn’t scored on an opening drive all season. Washington used a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took 8:13 on the clock to get it done on Sunday.
Starting for the first time since Week 14, Alex Smith was 7-of-8 passing on the first drive for 61 yards.
Steven Sims also took one carry for 18 yards.
Washington will clinch the NFC East with victory.