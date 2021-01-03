Will Bengals bring back Zac Taylor?

Getty Images

Three coaching jobs are open (Lions, Texans, Falcons) and others are widely expected to become vacant (Jaguars, Jets). Some jobs fall squarely into the “we’ll see” category.

In Cincinnati, a definite “we’ll see” vibe has emerged this weekend. Although NFL Media has reported that Zac Taylor is expected to return, there’s a rumor making that rounds that Taylor could be out.

He’s going to finish his second season with a record of 6-25-1. And on his watch rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was battered and bruised before suffering a serious knee injury.

To the extent that the Bengals entered today’s game undecided about Taylor, the team did little to save Taylor. Baltimore has shredded the Cincinnati defense and shut down the Bengals Offense.

Working in Taylor’s favor is that the Bengals have a long history of not paying coaches to not work. Marvin Lewis, for example, was fired when he had no guaranteed money left on his contract. Thus, unless only the first two years of Taylor’s contract was guaranteed, it would be out of character for the Bengals to fire Taylor now.

Working against Taylor is the possibility of reuniting Burrow with former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who currently serves as offensive coordinator in Carolina. The Bengals may need to move now or risk seeing Brady get serious consideration for a head-coaching job elsewhere.

Stay tuned on this one. Taylor may not be as safe as some believe.