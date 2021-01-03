Woody Johnson’s return looms over the Jets’ expected coaching search

Getty Images

If, as expected, the Jets move on from coach Adam Gase, they’ll be looking for a new coach. And that decision could eventually be made by the new boss, same as the old boss.

Owner Woody Johnson’s assignment as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. ends with the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20 (I know, I know; some believe there’s still a chance that won’t happen). Woody will be back on January 21.

The question then becomes whether Woody will instantly jump back into the fray with the Jets, and whether they’ll wait to hire a coach until Woody personally can interview him. Woody also could be involved in the strategizing and decision making from England, given that he’s basically playing out the string at the current time.

Whatever he does and whenever he does it, the imminent return of Woody Johnson must be factored in the looming moves to be made, especially if Woody plans to thank his brother, Christopher, for taking care of things over the past few years and then says, “I’ll take over from here.”