2021 NFL offseason coaching and G.M. tracker

Here’s a one stop look at all coaching, G.M. and front office moves, interviews, rumors, etc. for the 2021 cycle.

Atlanta: Fired head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start. Interviewed interim head coach Raheem Morris. Set to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on January 4. Set to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on January 4. Requested interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Interviewed former Texans G.M. Rick Smith and Falcons director of college scouting Anthony Robinson.

Carolina: Fired General Manager Marty Hurney was fired on December 21. Requested interviews with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Expected to request interviews with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

Detroit: Fired head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn in November. Interviewed their vice president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark, and director of pro scouting Rob Lohman. Interviewed former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff. Interviewed former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli. Interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Interviewed former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. Reportedly interested in Seahawks G.M. John Schneider.

Houston: Fired head coach/General Manager Bill O’Brien early in the season. Interviewed former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. Interviewed former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for G.M. job. Requested interviews with Ravens director of football research Scott Cohen and Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner. Expected to interview Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd.

Jacksonville: Fired General Manager Dave Caldwell in late November. Fired head coach Doug Marrone on January 4. Interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Interviewed former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese. Interviewed former Texans G.M. Rick Smith. Interim G.M. Trent Baalke is expected to be a candidate. Reportedly interested in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

New York Jets: Fired head coach Adam Gase on January 3.

Washington: They currently do not have a General Manager and may hire one this offseason.