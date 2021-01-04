Bills give Chad Kelly a tryout

Getty Images

As the Bills head to the playoffs with their best quarterback since Jim Kelly, they’ve taken a look at Jim Kelly’s nephew.

On Monday, Chad Kelly received a tryout with the Bills.

A seventh-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, Kelly at one point had worked his way to the No. 2 position on the depth chart in Denver before an off-field issue involving a Halloween party, alcohol, wandering into a house, and being chased away with a vacuum-cleaner attachment resulted in the Broncos cutting him.

Kelly spent 2019 with the Colts before being released in 2020 and signed to the practice squad. In lateSeptember, the Colts released him from the practice squad.

It’s likely that the Bills aren’t looking at Kelly for the postseason but for the 2021 offseason. Or maybe the workout was a courtesy to his uncle at a time when the positivity surrounding the team is as high as its been in years. Regardless, the tryout happened. Where it goes from here remains to be seen.