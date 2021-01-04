Bills sign Kenny Stills to practice squad

Getty Images

After visiting with the Bills last week, Kenny Stills has signed with Buffalo’s practice squad.

The team announced the move on Monday. Stills appeared in 10 games for the Texans this year, making 11 catches for 144 yards with one touchdown. Originally a Saints fifth-round pick in 2013, Stills has 310 receptions for 4,843 yards with 37 touchdowns in 117 career games.

Though Buffalo’s Cole Beasley is week-to-week with a knee injury, head coach Sean McDermott said last week the Bills had been eyeing Stills for a while.

Buffalo also added former XFL receiver Tanner Gentry to its practice squad on Monday. Gentry played with quarterback Josh Allen at Wyoming.

As corresponding moves, Buffalo released wide receivers Gary Jennings and J.J. Nelson from its practice squad.

The Bills will have tight end Tyler Kroft back for Saturday’s wild-card matchup with the Colts, as the club activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list.