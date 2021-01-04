Bruce Arians on Chase Young’s remarks: Be careful what you wish for

January 4, 2021
Washington defensive end Chase Young has placed Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on notice. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has placed Chase Young on notice about placing Tom Brady on notice.

Asked by reporters on Monday about Young’s “Tom Brady, I’m coming” line, Arians said (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times), “Yeah, we’ll have our hands full, but it’s one of those games that [be] careful what you wish for.”

Brady is one of those guys that any defensive player who says anything about or toward should be careful what he wishes for. Already supremely motivated, he’ll use any actual or perceived slight to crank up the engine even more, a la Michael Jordan.

Remember when Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteed a win over the then-unbeaten Patriots in 2007? Brady claimed he hadn’t heard what Smith had said, and then Brady repeatedly torched Smith during the game, while also getting in Smith’s face to let him hear what Brady had to say.

“I don’t care to repeat what I said,” Brady said at the time, “especially if my mother reads it. She wouldn’t be very happy.”

Of course, Anthony Smith wasn’t a big, fast, and powerful defensive player who would be pursuing Brady all day. The key to beating Brady resides in constantly pressuring him, and Young is well equipped to do it.

So maybe Young is one of the few who can talk, and who can back it up. We’ll find out on Saturday night.

  1. It’s a QB league and Tampa Bay has the much better QB. Chase Young is a first ballot HOF Defensive End. I’ll take the HOF QB’s team any time.

  2. Looking forward to this game. I wish Brady well, and would love to see him go off on the Washington defense. However, if the Bucs don’t put at least 2 guys on Chase Young, he will be Brady’s kryptonite. Either way, it will be an interesting game to watch.

  3. just another nobody trying to get his 15 seconds of fame using the notoriety of the living legend!…
    Washington will be 1 and done team.. 6 wins has no business in the playoffs!

  4. Chase Young turned out to be the real deal. I really thought Okuda would be the better pro and I was absolutely wrong.

  5. Chase Young is a first ballot HOF Defensive End.

    ——————

    Dude has played one season. Seriously??

  6. I Love Young, but you need to keep quiet right now and let your actions do the talking.
    You’re not renting a room in Tom Brady’s head.

  8. Chase Young is a first ballot HOF Defensive End.
    ———————-
    Way too early to describe young as a HOF DE.
    Wouldn’t be surprised if he flames out.

  9. Young is a monster, but one guy isnt going to change the outcome of this game. Washington is severely outmatched here.

  10. Let’s not go enshrining Chase Young just yet. He is supremely talented and off to a good start, but greatness requires years on consistent superior performance.
    Also, Washington under the current ownership is where dreams go to die.
    That is all.

