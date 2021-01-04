Buccaneers, Ravens are road favorites in wild card round

Getty Images

Home teams are usually favored in the playoffs, but in both the AFC and the NFC, the highest-seeded wild card is favored on the road against the lowest-seeded division winner.

The Buccaneers opened as 6.5-point favorites on the road at the Washington Football Team, and that spread quickly shifted to 7.5 as bets came in on Tampa Bay.

The Ravens opened as four-point favorites at Tennessee, but that line has narrowed a bit to 3.5 points.

Wild card weekend’s biggest favorite is New Orleans, a 9.5-point favorite at home against Chicago.

The Bills are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Colts, the Seahawks are 4.5- or five-point favorites at home against the Rams, and the Steelers are 3.5- or four-point favorites at home against the Browns.