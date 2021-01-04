Cam Newton hopes to sign his next contract early in free agency

Posted by Mike Florio on January 4, 2021, 10:48 AM EST
Cam Newton and the Patriots reportedly are parting ways. Or maybe it was just a discussion that they are parting ways.

Regardless, Newton will become a free agent in the more traditional way, at the traditional time. In 2020, the Panthers deliberately held his rights beyond the start of free agency as they tried to trade him. Only after realizing that there was no market did they release him, after the major moves had been made.

This time around, Newton looks forward to signing a contact more quickly.

“That’s definitely going to go into consideration,” Newton said Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to wait in the latter part of another season when I have the opportunity to do something or sign with someone.”

Newton’s health also was a factor last year, from the surgically-repaired foot in 2019 to the surgically-repaired shoulder before that to the surgically-repaired ankle before that. The pandemic prevented teams from taking a close look at Newton before making a financial investment in him. This time around, he enters the process on an equal footing with other quarterbacks.

What if, when the dust settles on the looming game of musical chairs, there’s no seat for Newton as a starter? Would he be a backup?

“Honestly it’s too early to tell,” Newton said. “Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things I’ve done were devalued? Not the team’s perspective, probably the media’s perspective — absolutely.”

No one has devalued Newton. Injuries have hampered him in recent years. In 2020, his bout with COVID-19 caused a midseason slump from which he struggled to recover. The full body of work in the season that ended on Sunday has positives and negatives, but not nearly enough for any team to get to the front of the line with an offer of $30 million or more per year.

In 2020, Newton made $3.7 million. He deserves more than that, and the circumstances of 2021 should help him get there. Still, he’ll likely end up making closer to $3.7 million than $30 million in his next contract.

8 responses to “Cam Newton hopes to sign his next contract early in free agency

  1. “In 2020, Newton made $3.7 million. He deserves more than that”

    We are talking about CAM Newton, right? Not Isaac? Surely we aren’t talking about rewarding brazen mediocrity so brashly

  3. Not too many (OK, no) teams are going to look at his tape from this season and say “We need Cam as our starter”. His best bet to start is if a team’s expected starter is injured in pre-season.

  4. He showed this year that he struggles with passes beyond 10 yards and he no longer has the quick burst to be an open field threat.
    Why would someone bring in an average QB who is more interested in his fedora than his performance? That’s a toxic ingredient in any QB room.
    No thanks.

  5. “ In 2020, Newton made $3.7 million. He deserves more than that”

    LOL! Have you seen him throw a football?

  6. “Honestly it’s too early to tell,” Newton said. “Do I think I have starting talent? Absolutely. Do I think a lot of things I’ve done were devalued? Not the team’s perspective, probably the media’s perspective — absolutely.”
    ——-‐–
    I dont think anything hes done has been devalued. Hes good at running as a qb and has worked hard this year(as he repeatedly has said) which hes been accurately assessed but if he thinks he has starting talent hes crazy.

  7. What about his performance would lead anyone to believe he is worth more than $3.7M? He threw nine passing TD’s across the entire season. Do not bring up the rushing TD’s almost all of which a RB would have scored.

