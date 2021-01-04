Carson Wentz declines to speak to reporters Monday

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman spent a good chunk of time talking about quarterback Carson Wentz‘s future with the team on Monday, but Wentz didn’t have anything to share.

Wentz declined to speak with reporters as the team cleaned out their lockers following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team. Wentz was inactive for that game and did not play after being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts during a Week 13 loss to the Packers.

Wentz would have been asked about a Sunday report from Chris Mortenson of ESPN that said he plans to ask for a trade and that his relationship with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.” Pederson was asked about the report on Monday.

“I’m not going to speak for Carson, obviously but I can speak for myself and say that, yeah, the relationship is good,” Pederson said. “It’s fine. It’s something that we’re going to continue to build upon, and listen, I know Carson’s disappointed. It’s not the season that he had anticipated. It’s not the season I had anticipated as the head coach. There were a lot of moving parts. It’s not about one guy here. It takes all of us and that’s something that we’ve stressed a lot here.”

Roseman said the team is not talking about trading Wentz and that he can’t imagine not having the quarterback on the team, but we’ll have to wait for any comments from Wentz about the situation.