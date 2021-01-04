Chargers fire Anthony Lynn

Getty Images

The Chargers have fired head coach Anthony Lynn.

The move was made this morning after a season in which the Chargers finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the third time in Lynn’s four seasons.

Although Lynn got credit for the promising development of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, he also took a lot of criticism for the Chargers’ many close losses, in which game management mistakes came back to bite them.

The Chargers are now the sixth NFL team seeking a new head coach. The Chargers job will be an attractive one to a coach who thinks Herbert is the long-term answer at quarterback, although there are plenty of other spots on the roster that need work.

Also seeking new coaches are the Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Texans and Falcons.