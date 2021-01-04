Chargers, Jets request interviews with Brandon Staley

Getty Images

The Rams finished as the league’s No. 1 defense in yards allowed and No. 1 in points allowed. That has their defensive coordinator in demand.

The Jets and Chargers have requested permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Jets’ interest, and Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reported the Chargers’ interest.

Staley, 38, replaced Wade Phillips as the team’s defensive coordinator in the offseason. It was Staley’s first season as an NFL coordinator.

He began his NFL career in Chicago, coaching the Bears’ outside linebackers in 2017-18. Staley had the same position with the Broncos in 2019.

The Jets also have Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on their radar after firing Adam Gase on Sunday night.

The Chargers, who fired Anthony Lynn on Monday, also have requested an interview with Eberflus.