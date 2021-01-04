Chargers request interview with Matt Eberflus

Getty Images

Matt Eberflus is going to have a busy week.

Besides getting a game plan ready for the Bills, the Colts defensive coordinator has yet another interview request. The Chargers have become the third team to request permission to talk to Eberflus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Jets and Texans also have requested an interview with Eberflus.

As long as the Colts are in the postseason, teams can conduct only remote interviews with Eberflus.

Eberflus, who in his third season with the Colts, saw his unit rank 10th in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed.

Eberflus groomed as a linebackers coach for the Cowboys and Browns before arriving in Indianapolis.