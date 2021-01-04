Chargers request permission to interview Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett could be getting a second chance to run a team of his own.

The Chargers have formally requested permission to interview Garrett, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Fired by the Cowboys after the 2019 season, Garrett served as offensive coordinator with the Giants in 2020.

He generated a record of 85-67 in more than nine seasons as the Dallas coach. In the postseason, Garrett’s Cowboys were 2-3.

The Chargers job is one of the most attractive in the current cycle, given the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert and a roster full of talented players. Based on the team’s performance in 2020, the Chargers need a coach who can better manage the team on game days, quickly and confidently making big decisions like when to go for it on fourth down, when to go for two, when to call time outs, etc.

Which suggests, well, never mind.