Chargers, Texans, Falcons request permission to talk to Joe Brady

Getty Images

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady made his name in 2019 when Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and LSU won the national championship.

Brady, the Tigers’ receivers coach and passing game coordinator, parlayed that into a job with the Panthers after they hired Matt Rhule as head coach.

After one season in his current position, Brady is a hot commodity.

The Falcons, Texans and Chargers all have requested permission to interview the 31-year-old Brady for their head coaching vacancies, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers also have Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on their list.

The Texans already have talked to ex NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis and have requested an interview with Eberflus.

The Falcons have talked to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and interim coach Raheem Morris. They have requested an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.