Chase Young: “Tom Brady, I’m coming”

Washington defensive end Chase Young has a message for the quarterback he’ll be facing in the wild card round of the playoffs.

As Young skipped off the field following Sunday night’s win over the Eagles, Young called out his next opponent, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady, I’m coming. I want Tom. I want Tom,” Young said.

Saturday’s Tampa Bay-Washington game will be Young’s first career postseason game, and Brady’s 42nd. The 21-year-old Young was born in 1999, the year Brady played his senior season at Michigan. It’s going to be a battle of the ages on Saturday, and Young is calling his shot.