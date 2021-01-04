Christian McCaffrey wants to stop being his “own worst enemy” in training

USA Today Sports

After becoming the third player in league history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season, Christian McCaffrey played only three games in 2020.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, then a shoulder injury when he returned in Week 9. As he prepared to come back in Week 14, he suffered a quad injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

On Monday, McCaffrey admitted he injured the quad by trying to do too much to come back. Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, McCaffrey said sometimes he can be his “own worst enemy” when it comes to training and needs to shift his goals to just being healthy.

That said, McCaffrey didn’t shut it down for the season until head coach Matt Rhule told him to in Week 17.

“Coach Rhule’s mindset is that he wants to win every single game. There’s no trying to lose [for the] draft,” McCaffrey said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “And I love that mindset and that’s kind of how I was.”

McCaffrey will not need offseason surgery for any of his injuries.