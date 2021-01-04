Christopher Johnson on Sam Darnold: Big fan, but not my decision to make

Getty Images

Sam Darnold wants to stay with the Jets and CEO Christopher Johnson said on Monday that he feels the same way.

Johnson was quick to say that he won’t be making the decision about whether Darnold stays, the Jets draft a quarterback, or make some other move. General Manager Joe Douglas and whoever the team hires as their next coach will make that call.

“I’m a huge fan of Sam. I think he’s a great QB,” Johnson said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I think he has wonderful talent and drive and leadership. I don’t think the book has been written on Sam. He has a very big future. And I personally hope it’s on this team. That’s what I told him after the game: I hope he is a Jet going forward. But that decision will be made by Joe Douglas and our new coach. That’s about as definitive as I can get on Sam.”

The Jets have the Seahawks’ first-round pick along with the second overall pick they earned by going 2-14 and ample cap space at their disposal. That creates a lot of options at quarterback and Douglas will have to make the right calls to end a decade-long playoff drought.