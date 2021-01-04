Davante Adams: Pretty clear Aaron Rodgers is the MVP

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last week that winning the NFL’s MVP award for a third time was important to him and he did his best on Sunday to ensure he winds up with the prize.

Rodgers was 19-of-24 for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 win that clinched the top seed in the NFC for Green Bay. He finished the season with a career-high 48 touchdown passes, which also led the league this season. He was also tops in completion percentage and passer rating.

After the game, wide receiver Davante Adams did a little advertising for his teammate and said it is “pretty clear to me” that he’s the league’s most valuable player.

“The MVP should be locked up,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “There’s nothing else to really talk about. You look at what we’ve done and what he’s been able to do, and they’ve hit him with everything. [They] said he didn’t have any weapons, and we go out there and go 13-3 regular season, which isn’t our main goal, obviously, but it’s a hell of an accomplishment, especially when you’re in your second year with a new staff.”

Adams has a dog in the hunt, but it has become difficult to make a strong argument against Rodgers for MVP over the final weeks of the regular season.