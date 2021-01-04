Deshaun Watson looking forward to Texans setting a foundation this offseason

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson led the league in passing yards, but there wasn’t much else to like about 2020 for the team.

They traded DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, fired head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien early in the year, and finished with a 4-12 record. That was enough to earn the third pick in the draft, but the Texans won’t be using it because O’Brien traded it to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Watson will be involved in the search for a new head coach and he shared some of what he’s looking for when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

“It just starts with the energy and just the foundation of this program,” Watson said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “There’s no real foundation in view. Everyone sees it. Everyone knows that. Got to have a guy that can come in and stand strong, stand 10 toes down and, [say], ‘Hey, this is the way it’s going to go, and this is the way we’re going to win.’ That’s what we need. It’s kind of just up in the air right now. That’s what I’m looking forward to, some disciplined responsibility and some good, fun energy that cares about winning championships and winning games but at the same time is coming in to work each and every day regardless.”

The Texans interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis during the regular season. That list should grow in the near future as the Texans look for someone to put a better foundation in place in Houston.