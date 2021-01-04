Devin White won’t play against Washington

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will not have linebacker Devin White back for their Wild Card game against the Washington Football Team.

White was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, but the team did not announce the reason why he went on the list. Word was that he tested positive and head coach Bruce Arians confirmed it on Monday when answering a question about White’s availability for this week’s game.

Arians said that White will not be cleared to return in time to play against Washington on Saturday. He said he thought that White could have played if the game had been scheduled for Sunday.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was in a similar position. He will play in the playoff opener after the Saints-Bears game was scheduled for Sunday.

Linebacker Shaq Barrett and defensive tackle Steve McLendon were also out against the Falcons because of COVID protocols. Arians expects Barrett to play, but is not sure of McLendon’s status.