Drew Lock: Without a doubt, I feel I will be the guy in Denver

Getty Images

The Broncos finished their second season under Vic Fangio 5-11, losing two more games than they did in 2019. And there are still questions about the team’s future at quarterback.

Unless you’re asking Drew Lock, that is.

Lock displayed traits to build upon as a rookie and threw for 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. Plus, he had 160 yards rushing and three rushing TDs.

But he finished tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 2020. He also went from completing 64.1 percent of his passes in 2019 to 57.3 percent this year — a figure that ranked last among 35 qualified players.

Still, Lock feels he is the solution at QB in Denver.

“Without a doubt, I feel I can be the guy here and will be the guy,” Lock said, via video from Troy Renck of KMGH. “That’s always a weird question to answer because I know, personally in my head and the way I feel, without a doubt. How comfortable I got with this offense toward the end of the year, and the guys around me — you want to be the guy here. Everybody wants to be the guy here with all these young guys we’ve got running around. I’m excited to give everything I can in this offseason to still be the guy going into next year, but I do believe I am.”

In Lock’s defense, that’s the only logical answer he can give. Every team wants its quarterback to have confidence in himself and what would it sound like if he told reporters he wasn’t sure?

But ultimately, G.M. John Elway and Fangio will determine whether Lock has made enough progress to cement him as the team’s heading into 2021.