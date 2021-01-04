ESPN retracts report that Chan Gailey is out in Miami

Getty Images

After reporting that the Dolphins would not retain offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, ESPN has now retracted the report.

ESPN, which reported both on TV and on its website that Gailey was out, appears to have been fooled by a prankster posing as Adam Schefter on Twitter. Someone at ESPN saw the fake Schefter tweet, thought it was really Schefter and then passed it along so that both SportsCenter and ESPN.com passed along the report, attributing it to Schefter.

“ESPN published an incorrect story on Monday involving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey,” a statement at ESPN.com now says. “The story has been removed from ESPN.com, and replaced with this correction. The story was also mentioned on the 1 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter.”

The Dolphins have not said whether Gailey will be back next year.