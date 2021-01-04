Falcons announce completed interview with Robert Saleh

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday night that they had completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head coaching position.

The Falcons are the first of multiple scheduled interviews for Saleh now that the 49ers season is over. He is also scheduled to interview with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saleh has spent the last four years as the 49ers defensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Despite many major injuries to their defense this year, including Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Solomon Thomas and others, the 49ers still managed to finish the year as the league’s fifth-ranked unit in total defense. They ranked fourth in passing yards allowed and tied for seventh in rushing.

The interview with the Falcons was held virtually. Candidates from teams whose seasons have finished are allowed to interview in-person, but Saleh’s discussions with the Falcons were held via video call.

The Falcons also conducted an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy earlier on Monday, also virtually as the Chiefs are in the playoffs.