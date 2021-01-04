Falcons interviewing Eric Bieniemy Monday

Getty Images

The Falcons are starting to interview head coaching candidates from other teams on Monday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Sunday that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be meeting with the team on a video conference and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be doing the same. Both men are expected to interview with other teams as well.

New rules in place for this offseason call for teams to hold virtual interviews with coaches whose teams are still active in the postseason. Other interviews can take place in person, but the Falcons are opting for the remote approach for the time being.

The Falcons have also interviewed interim head coach Raheem Morris.