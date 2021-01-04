Falcons want to interview Morocco Brown for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Falcons are getting the ball rolling on head coach interviews and they’re also continuing to search for a new General Manager.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Brown joined the Colts in 2017 and has also worked in Cleveland, Washington, and Chicago.

The Falcons have already interviewed former Texans General Manager Rick Smith and their director of college scouting Anthony Robinson. Saints assistant G.M. Terry Fontenot and Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes have also been reported as candidates for the job.

The Falcons fired G.M. Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start to the season. They went 4-7 under interim head coach Raheem Morris.