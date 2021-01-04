Frank Reich: Pressure’s not on us, no one will give us a chance

Getty Images

The most memorable moment of Frank Reich’s playing career came during a playoff game in Buffalo and he’ll be back in his old stomping grounds on Saturday.

Reich won’t be playing quarterback this time, however. He will be looking for a big moment in his head coaching career when he leads the Colts into their Wild Card round game against the Bills.

The Bills come into the game as AFC East champs and winners of nine of their last 10 games, which makes them the favorites to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Reich is just fine with that situation and thinks being the underdogs should benefit his team.

“The pressure is not on us,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “We should be loose, aggressive and freed up to play our best game of the year. No one is going to give us a chance.”

The Colts got the help they needed to make the playoffs and we’ll see if they’re able to take care of business on their own from here on out.