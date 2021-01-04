Howie Roseman: Trading Carson Wentz “not anything we are talking about right now”

Getty Images

The future of Carson Wentz was the subject of several questions to Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman at Monday’s press conference.

Sunday brought another report that Wentz wants out after being benched for Jalen Hurts this season, but there was also word that the team’s plan is to press pause and let things settle down before making any decisions. Roseman suggested that was the case on Monday.

He said that the team has “to come back and look at it with fresh eyes” because things are too “raw” right after the 4-11-1 season came to an end.

“In terms of Carson, I don’t think it’s a secret that we moved up for him because of what we thought about him as a person, as a player. We gave him that extension because of the same things. And so, when you have players like that, they are like fingers on your hand. You can’t even imagine that they are not part of you; that they are not here. That’s how we feel about Carson.”

While Roseman’s imagination doesn’t extend to a Wentz-less future, he didn’t rule out the possibility that things will go that way when asked about a trade.

“That is not anything we are talking about right now,” Roseman said. “We are talking about a guy that’s immensely talented, has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

Roseman said many times that the Eagles’ lack of success didn’t fall entirely on one person, but it’s clear that setting the plan for Wentz will have a lot to do with setting the 2021 plan for the Eagles as a whole.