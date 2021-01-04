Jaguars fire Doug Marrone

Getty Images

The Doug Marrone era is over in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have fired Marrone a day after a loss to the Colts left them with a 1-15 record for the 2020 season. The Jaguars fired General Manager Dave Caldwell during the regular season.

“I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind I spoke this morning with Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I’ll always appreciate Doug’s passion, grit and class, and I’m confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career. As the search for our new general manager continues, now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded.”

Marrone coached the final two games of the 2016 season on an interim basis after Gus Bradley was fired and then got the full-time job in 2017. The Jags went 10-6 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game that year, but went 12-36 over the next three seasons to touch off the housecleaning.

The Jags have already been linked to former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and their mix of early-round draft picks, including the first overall pick in 2021, and cap space should make it an appealing opportunity.