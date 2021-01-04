Jaguars request permission to interview Robert Saleh

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is proving to be as popular a name on the head coaching interview circuit as he was predicted to be.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Monday that the Jaguars have requested permission to speak with Saleh. The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone on Monday morning.

Lynch also confirmed previous reports that the Falcons and Lions want to speak with Saleh about their vacancies.

The biggest name linked to the Jaguars in the early hours of their search is former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. He’s reportedly set the price the team would have to pay for his services and any conversations with other coaches might be formalities if the Jaguars are willing to meet it.