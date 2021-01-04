Jalen Hurts: As a competitor I play to win, but you’ve got to trust the coach

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson claimed he was coaching to win after benching Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld on Sunday night. Hurts wishes he could have played to win.

A clearly dejected Hurts said after the game that he wanted to be in there trying to win the game with his teammates, but he stopped short of criticizing Pederson for pulling him.

“As a competitor I play to win. But you’ve got to trust coach with that,” Hurts said.

Hurts hadn’t been throwing the ball well before Pederson pulled him, but Sudfeld threw the ball even worse. And Hurts ran for two touchdowns to keep the Eagles in the game early on, while Sudfeld didn’t provide that kind of running threat and didn’t give the Eagles any chance.

The Eagles have some hard questions to answer about the future of Pederson, Hurts and Carson Wentz. It was a disappointing season, and a season that bizarrely ended with Pederson, Hurts and Wentz all standing on the sideline and watching Sudfeld lose the game.